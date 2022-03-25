Raymond James Downgrades GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) to Outperform

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $68.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 59.21% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of GDS from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of GDS to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of GDS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.57.

Get GDS alerts:

GDS stock opened at $42.71 on Wednesday. GDS has a 12-month low of $19.83 and a 12-month high of $87.69. The company has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.55 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.78.

GDS ( NASDAQ:GDS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.02. GDS had a negative net margin of 16.63% and a negative return on equity of 4.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that GDS will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GDS. Anatole Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in GDS in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,988,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in GDS by 188.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,214,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,044 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in GDS by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,176,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,960 shares during the last quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in GDS by 243.7% in the 3rd quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,761,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in GDS in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,025,000. 53.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GDS (Get Rating)

GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GDS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.