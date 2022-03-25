Raymond James Comments on Hudbay Minerals Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (TSE:HBM)

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM – Get Rating) (NYSE:HBM) – Investment analysts at Raymond James raised their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hudbay Minerals in a report issued on Tuesday, March 22nd. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now expects that the mining company will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.33. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Rating) (NYSE:HBM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.16. The company had revenue of C$536.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$551.94 million.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on HBM. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.50 to C$11.50 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$12.84.

Shares of HBM stock opened at C$10.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.20, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.65 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$9.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$9.04. Hudbay Minerals has a one year low of C$6.70 and a one year high of C$11.62.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This represents a yield of 0.1%. Hudbay Minerals’s payout ratio is -1.35%.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

