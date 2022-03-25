Rakuten Group (OTCMKTS:RKUNY) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rakuten Group (OTCMKTS:RKUNY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rakuten, Inc. engages in the internet services business. Its operating segments consist of Internet Services, FinTech and Others. Internet Services segment manages e-commerce, online cash-back, travel booking, and portal and digital content sites. FinTech segment provides services over the internet related to banking and securities, credit cards, life insurance and electronic money. Others segment includes the provision of messaging and communication services and management of a Japanese professional baseball team. Rakuten, Inc. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

RKUNY stock opened at $8.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.02 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. Rakuten Group has a 12-month low of $7.44 and a 12-month high of $13.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.63.

Rakuten Group, Inc offers internet services in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Internet Services, FinTech, and Mobile segments. The Internet Services segment operates Rakuten Ichiba, an internet shopping mall; Rakuten Travel, online travel and reservation website; Rakuten Rewards, a membership-based online cashback site; Rakuten Fashion, a fashion mail order site; Rakuten Books, an online book, CD, and DVD stores; Rakuten 24 daily necessities sales service; Rakuten Seiyu Netsuper, an online grocery delivery service; Rakuten Bic, an electronics e-commerce site; Rakuten Rebates, a point-back service; Rakuma, a consumer-to-consumer mobile e-commerce app; Rakuten Super Logistics, a distribution and fulfillment services; Rakuten Drone, Drone/UGV delivery service; Rakuten Gora, an online golf course reservations; and Rakuten Marketing that provides performance marketing services.

