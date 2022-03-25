Rakuten Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKUNY) Short Interest Up 1,032.1% in March

Rakuten Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKUNY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,000 shares, an increase of 1,032.1% from the February 28th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 149,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rakuten Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

RKUNY stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.10. 32,833 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,992. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Rakuten Group has a 12 month low of $7.44 and a 12 month high of $13.61. The company has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.02 and a beta of 1.02.

Rakuten Group, Inc offers internet services in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Internet Services, FinTech, and Mobile segments. The Internet Services segment operates Rakuten Ichiba, an internet shopping mall; Rakuten Travel, online travel and reservation website; Rakuten Rewards, a membership-based online cashback site; Rakuten Fashion, a fashion mail order site; Rakuten Books, an online book, CD, and DVD stores; Rakuten 24 daily necessities sales service; Rakuten Seiyu Netsuper, an online grocery delivery service; Rakuten Bic, an electronics e-commerce site; Rakuten Rebates, a point-back service; Rakuma, a consumer-to-consumer mobile e-commerce app; Rakuten Super Logistics, a distribution and fulfillment services; Rakuten Drone, Drone/UGV delivery service; Rakuten Gora, an online golf course reservations; and Rakuten Marketing that provides performance marketing services.

