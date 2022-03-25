Railway Pension Investments Ltd Takes Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 15,100 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,407,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 13,455 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $6,445,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 93,925 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $44,990,000 after acquiring an additional 4,070 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,084 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $8,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 26,722 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $12,800,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 783,602 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $375,345,000 after acquiring an additional 94,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PANW traded down $8.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $613.28. The company had a trading volume of 3,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,840,993. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $530.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $518.45. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $311.72 and a fifty-two week high of $622.99. The stock has a market cap of $60.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.26 and a beta of 1.31.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The network technology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.22). Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 9.50% and a negative return on equity of 42.84%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.42) earnings per share. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.12, for a total transaction of $6,529,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.53, for a total transaction of $1,598,531.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,876 shares of company stock valued at $36,125,888 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $615.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $585.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Loop Capital cut their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $530.00 to $510.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $614.94.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

