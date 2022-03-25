Railway Pension Investments Ltd Purchases 64,800 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 939.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 71,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 64,800 shares during the quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $13,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in American Water Works in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in American Water Works during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in American Water Works during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in American Water Works by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in American Water Works by 282.4% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AWK stock traded up $2.55 on Friday, reaching $158.15. The stock had a trading volume of 520,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,122,940. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.38 and a 12 month high of $189.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $154.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.32.

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.01). American Water Works had a net margin of 32.14% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The company had revenue of $951.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $172.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of American Water Works from $187.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of American Water Works from $170.00 to $162.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $164.00 to $161.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Water Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.60.

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

