Railway Pension Investments Ltd Invests $21.09 Million in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 43,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $21,093,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the third quarter worth about $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 347.8% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 103 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 133 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $308.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $351.00 to $346.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $453.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $395.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $433.50.

Shares of NYSE:FDS traded down $7.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $419.39. The company had a trading volume of 531,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,430. The company has a fifty day moving average of $415.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $428.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.82. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $304.07 and a 12 month high of $495.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.30. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 43.24%. The firm had revenue of $431.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 12.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.12%.

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.07, for a total value of $1,015,175.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

