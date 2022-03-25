Railway Pension Investments Ltd Has $28.26 Million Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 37.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $28,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research in the third quarter worth about $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. 81.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LRCX traded up $25.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $556.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,211,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,542,749. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $564.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $606.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.25. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $466.06 and a 1-year high of $731.85.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $8.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.46 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.78% and a return on equity of 78.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 32.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 18.69%.

In related news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.00, for a total transaction of $413,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 537 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.50, for a total transaction of $300,988.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,237 shares of company stock worth $7,838,989. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $750.00 to $725.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $720.00 to $650.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $675.00 to $785.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $869.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $583.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $719.30.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

