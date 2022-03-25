Railway Pension Investments Ltd Grows Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 83.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,418,709 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 647,200 shares during the quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $108,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MRK. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at $247,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,289,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,534,000 after buying an additional 3,832,086 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth $307,000. 72.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $80.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,604,191. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.89 and a 52-week high of $91.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.45.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.34. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 47.24% and a net margin of 26.02%. The company had revenue of $13.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.70%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.88.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

