Railway Pension Investments Ltd Boosts Stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its position in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 445.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares during the quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in Nordson were worth $5,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Nordson by 0.5% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Nordson by 2.7% during the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in Nordson by 4.0% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nordson by 1.2% in the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nordson by 136.4% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

NDSN traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $227.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 318 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,963. Nordson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $197.20 and a fifty-two week high of $272.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.81, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $243.46.

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.14. Nordson had a return on equity of 23.76% and a net margin of 20.34%. The firm had revenue of $609.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.09%.

NDSN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Nordson from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Nordson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $281.75.

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

