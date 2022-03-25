R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) Receives $29.43 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.43.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised R1 RCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on R1 RCM in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on R1 RCM in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Cowen decreased their target price on R1 RCM from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on R1 RCM from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Get R1 RCM alerts:

NASDAQ:RCM traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.53. 7,208 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,261,336. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.77. R1 RCM has a one year low of $18.71 and a one year high of $27.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.74.

R1 RCM ( NASDAQ:RCM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The healthcare provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. R1 RCM had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 6.59%. The business had revenue of $398.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. R1 RCM’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that R1 RCM will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in R1 RCM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of R1 RCM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 89.5% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,953 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 2,339 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 8.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,723 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of R1 RCM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.53% of the company’s stock.

About R1 RCM (Get Rating)

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. The company offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations that encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, bill preparation, and collections from patients and payers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for R1 RCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R1 RCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.