Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $29.71

Quebecor, Inc. (TSE:QBR.B – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$29.71 and traded as high as C$29.84. Quebecor shares last traded at C$29.27, with a volume of 762,018 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$35.00 target price on shares of Quebecor in a research note on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Quebecor from C$40.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Quebecor from C$38.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Quebecor from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Quebecor from C$40.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Quebecor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$35.78.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$29.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$29.69. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 499.05, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

