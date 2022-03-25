QBE Insurance Group Limited (OTCMKTS:QBIEY) Short Interest Update

QBE Insurance Group Limited (OTCMKTS:QBIEY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a decline of 81.8% from the February 28th total of 29,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 108,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

QBE Insurance Group stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.45. 16,956 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,206. QBE Insurance Group has a 52-week low of $7.06 and a 52-week high of $9.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.54.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.1263 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This is an increase from QBE Insurance Group’s previous dividend of $0.11.

QBE Insurance Group Ltd. is a general insurance and reinsurance company. It underwrites general insurance and reinsurance risks and also provides investment management. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Australia Pacific. The company was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

