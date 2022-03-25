Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) Boosted by Analyst

Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) – Analysts at Capital One Financial raised their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for Denbury in a research report issued on Monday, March 21st. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.89 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.71. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Denbury’s FY2023 earnings at $7.53 EPS.

Get Denbury alerts:

Denbury (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $361.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.44 million. Denbury had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 4.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on DEN. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Denbury from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Roth Capital raised Denbury from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $78.75 to $87.75 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America began coverage on Denbury in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Denbury in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Denbury from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.42.

Shares of DEN stock opened at $78.73 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.03 and a 200 day moving average of $75.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 98.41 and a beta of 3.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Denbury has a 1-year low of $41.05 and a 1-year high of $91.30.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEN. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Denbury by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 151,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,626,000 after buying an additional 49,113 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Denbury during the second quarter valued at $286,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Denbury by 4.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Denbury by 227.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 692,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,162,000 after purchasing an additional 480,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in Denbury during the second quarter valued at $3,016,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Denbury Company Profile (Get Rating)

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Denbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.