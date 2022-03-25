Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) Boosted by Analyst

Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) – Analysts at Capital One Financial raised their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for Denbury in a research report issued on Monday, March 21st. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.89 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.71. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Denbury’s FY2023 earnings at $7.53 EPS.
Denbury (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $361.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.44 million. Denbury had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 4.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS.
Shares of DEN stock opened at $78.73 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.03 and a 200 day moving average of $75.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 98.41 and a beta of 3.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Denbury has a 1-year low of $41.05 and a 1-year high of $91.30.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEN. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Denbury by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 151,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,626,000 after buying an additional 49,113 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Denbury during the second quarter valued at $286,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Denbury by 4.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Denbury by 227.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 692,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,162,000 after purchasing an additional 480,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in Denbury during the second quarter valued at $3,016,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.73% of the company’s stock.
Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.
