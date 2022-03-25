Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Cut by William Blair

Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair cut their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Cintas in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 23rd. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $2.55 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.62. William Blair also issued estimates for Cintas’ Q2 2023 earnings at $2.92 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.00 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.11 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.84 EPS.

Get Cintas alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $460.00 to $493.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $410.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $444.89.

Shares of CTAS stock opened at $410.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.32, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $382.00 and its 200 day moving average is $407.99. Cintas has a 12 month low of $328.57 and a 12 month high of $461.44.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 32.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.37 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. Cintas’s payout ratio is 35.48%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 281,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,409,000 after purchasing an additional 38,247 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,150,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $439,476,000 after purchasing an additional 129,562 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 7,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 85.6% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 100.4% in the 3rd quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. 63.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cintas Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.