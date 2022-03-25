Q4 2022 Earnings Estimate for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Issued By KeyCorp

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 21st. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now anticipates that the restaurant operator will earn $2.13 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.05. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Darden Restaurants’ Q4 2023 earnings at $2.37 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $172.50 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $162.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.68.

Darden Restaurants stock opened at $132.40 on Thursday. Darden Restaurants has a 52 week low of $116.04 and a 52 week high of $164.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $137.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $16.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.43.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.17). Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Darden Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Darden Restaurants news, Director M Shan Atkins sold 3,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total value of $471,916.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 76,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.38, for a total transaction of $11,691,355.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 18.4% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,013,391 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,425,548,000 after acquiring an additional 2,493,801 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1,478.6% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 803,129 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $121,650,000 after acquiring an additional 752,252 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at about $105,979,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 233.1% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 966,918 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $146,459,000 after acquiring an additional 676,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1,891.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 522,161 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $79,092,000 after acquiring an additional 495,937 shares during the last quarter. 90.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

