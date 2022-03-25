Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Issued By Raymond James

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) – Raymond James increased their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Barrick Gold in a report released on Monday, March 21st. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the gold and copper producer will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.24. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s FY2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 16.87%. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Barrick Gold’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis.

GOLD has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Fundamental Research boosted their price objective on Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $26.45 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Barrick Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Barrick Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.37.

Shares of GOLD stock opened at $24.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.95. Barrick Gold has a fifty-two week low of $17.27 and a fifty-two week high of $26.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.92. The company has a market capitalization of $43.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.49, a PEG ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.079 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.09%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GOLD. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 820.3% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,408 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the third quarter worth $26,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the third quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

