Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for The AZEK Company Inc. Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:AZEK)

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AZEK in a report issued on Monday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.30.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on AZEK. Stephens upgraded shares of AZEK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. DA Davidson upgraded shares of AZEK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Zelman & Associates assumed coverage on shares of AZEK in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of AZEK from $53.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.70.

NYSE AZEK opened at $25.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.80 and a 200-day moving average of $36.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 2.69. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 40.30 and a beta of 1.92. AZEK has a 52-week low of $23.48 and a 52-week high of $51.32.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $259.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.70 million. AZEK had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AZEK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of AZEK by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 5,095 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of AZEK by 517,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 5,176 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of AZEK by 67.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 766,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,543,000 after purchasing an additional 309,372 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of AZEK by 94.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 42,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 20,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of AZEK during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,292,000. 98.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other AZEK news, insider Scott Vanwinter sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.22, for a total value of $904,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sandra Lamartine bought 965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.01 per share, for a total transaction of $25,099.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 32,065 shares of company stock worth $946,833. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

