Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Reduced by Seaport Res Ptn

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Rating) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of H.B. Fuller in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $1.06 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.10. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for H.B. Fuller’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.22 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.07. H.B. Fuller had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 5.35%. The firm had revenue of $856.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $817.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird cut shares of H.B. Fuller from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of H.B. Fuller from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of H.B. Fuller from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded H.B. Fuller from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $75.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, H.B. Fuller presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.40.

Shares of H.B. Fuller stock opened at $67.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.05. H.B. Fuller has a one year low of $57.84 and a one year high of $81.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 1.75.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FUL. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in H.B. Fuller by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 872,252 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $70,652,000 after acquiring an additional 41,376 shares in the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC increased its stake in H.B. Fuller by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 407,896 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,334,000 after purchasing an additional 71,523 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in H.B. Fuller by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 192,535 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $15,595,000 after buying an additional 8,426 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,925 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,907,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of H.B. Fuller by 130.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 56,816 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after buying an additional 32,111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Traci L. Jensen sold 23,099 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total value of $1,643,031.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.168 per share. This is a positive change from H.B. Fuller’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. H.B. Fuller’s payout ratio is presently 20.81%.

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

