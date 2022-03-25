Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Bird Global Inc Lowered by Capital One Financial (NYSE:BRDS)

Bird Global Inc (NYSE:BRDS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial lowered their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Bird Global in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 23rd. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.08). Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Bird Global’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.42) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Bird Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Bird Global in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NYSE BRDS opened at $2.74 on Friday. Bird Global has a 52-week low of $2.40 and a 52-week high of $9.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.30.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRDS. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bird Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,643,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Bird Global in the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Accel Leaders Fund II Associates L.L.C. purchased a new position in Bird Global during the 4th quarter worth $6,907,000. Accel Growth Fund IV Associates L.L.C. purchased a new position in Bird Global during the 4th quarter worth $39,443,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bird Global in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. 66.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bird Global, Inc, a micro mobility company, engages in delivering electric transportation solutions for short distances. The company’s transportation solutions include e-scooters and e-bikes. It offers a fleet of shared electric vehicles to riders through bird.co, as well as sells products through retailers and distributors.

