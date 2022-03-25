Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Issued By KeyCorp

Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Exelon in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 23rd. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.41 for the quarter.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho raised shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Exelon from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Exelon from $63.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Exelon from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.90.

EXC opened at $44.47 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.19 and a 200-day moving average of $50.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $43.59 billion, a PE ratio of 26.01, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.58. Exelon has a 52 week low of $30.57 and a 52 week high of $44.73.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Exelon by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,354,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,996,000 after acquiring an additional 272,973 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 12.4% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 51,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 5,632 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 2.5% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,321,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,862,000 after purchasing an additional 32,740 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in shares of Exelon by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 10,950,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,351,000 after purchasing an additional 466,767 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,580,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,423,000 after buying an additional 79,815 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William P. Bowers acquired 4,500 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.56 per share, for a total transaction of $196,020.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Calvin Butler, Jr. sold 26,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $1,538,647.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $0.338 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Exelon’s payout ratio is 78.95%.

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

