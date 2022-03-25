Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NYSE:BJ)

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer upped their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report released on Monday, March 21st. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.61. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for BJ’s Wholesale Club’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.82 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

BJ has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.45.

Shares of BJ stock opened at $64.44 on Thursday. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 12-month low of $42.33 and a 12-month high of $74.09. The company has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 84.80%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BJ. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 49.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

