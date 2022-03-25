Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Clipper Realty Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:CLPR)

Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Clipper Realty in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 21st. B. Riley analyst C. Kucera now forecasts that the company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.08. B. Riley also issued estimates for Clipper Realty’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Clipper Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th.

Shares of CLPR stock opened at $9.28 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.30 and its 200-day moving average is $9.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.06 million, a PE ratio of -17.85 and a beta of 1.01. Clipper Realty has a 52 week low of $7.15 and a 52 week high of $10.41.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Clipper Realty by 19.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,627,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,180,000 after buying an additional 430,053 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clipper Realty by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 947,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,423,000 after buying an additional 47,333 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Clipper Realty during the third quarter worth approximately $1,833,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Clipper Realty by 3.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 220,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 8,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC increased its stake in Clipper Realty by 109.0% in the fourth quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 150,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 78,668 shares in the last quarter. 39.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Clipper Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -73.08%.

Clipper Realty Company Profile (Get Rating)

Clipper Realty, Inc engages in the acquisition, owning, managing, operating, and repositioning of real estate properties. The firm operates through the Residential and Commercial segments. The Residential segment consists of the Flatbush Gardens, the Clover House, the 10 West 65th Street, the 1010 Pacific Street, and portions of the 250 Livingston Street, Tribeca House, and Aspen properties.

