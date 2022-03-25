Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for CIM Commercial Trust Co. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:CMCT)

CIM Commercial Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of CIM Commercial Trust in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 23rd. B. Riley analyst C. Kucera now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.12 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.13. B. Riley also issued estimates for CIM Commercial Trust’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CMCT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CIM Commercial Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CIM Commercial Trust in a report on Friday, March 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCT opened at $7.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.73. The company has a market cap of $179.24 million, a P/E ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 0.53. CIM Commercial Trust has a 12 month low of $6.50 and a 12 month high of $13.53.

CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). CIM Commercial Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.55% and a negative net margin of 0.93%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in CIM Commercial Trust by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 113,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 31,668 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in CIM Commercial Trust by 223.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in CIM Commercial Trust by 88.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 6,468 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in CIM Commercial Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in CIM Commercial Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $136,000. 65.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This is a positive change from CIM Commercial Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. CIM Commercial Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -29.31%.

CIM Commercial Trust Corp. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and operation of Class A and office assets. It operates through the following segments: Office, Hotel, and Lending. The Office segment consists of rental of office space and other tenant services, including tenant reimbursements, parking, and storage space rental.

