Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for CIM Commercial Trust Co. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:CMCT)

CIM Commercial Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCTGet Rating) – B. Riley cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of CIM Commercial Trust in a report issued on Wednesday, March 23rd. B. Riley analyst C. Kucera now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.12 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.13. B. Riley also issued estimates for CIM Commercial Trust’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on CMCT. Zacks Investment Research lowered CIM Commercial Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CIM Commercial Trust in a report on Friday, March 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCT opened at $7.67 on Friday. CIM Commercial Trust has a 1-year low of $6.50 and a 1-year high of $13.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.24 million, a PE ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.66 and its 200-day moving average is $7.73. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92.

CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCTGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). CIM Commercial Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.55% and a negative net margin of 0.93%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in CIM Commercial Trust by 223.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in CIM Commercial Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in CIM Commercial Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CIM Commercial Trust by 34.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in CIM Commercial Trust in the third quarter worth $118,000. 65.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, March 19th will be paid a $0.085 dividend. This is a positive change from CIM Commercial Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. CIM Commercial Trust’s payout ratio is currently -29.31%.

CIM Commercial Trust Corp. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and operation of Class A and office assets. It operates through the following segments: Office, Hotel, and Lending. The Office segment consists of rental of office space and other tenant services, including tenant reimbursements, parking, and storage space rental.

