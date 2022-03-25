Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:TCRR)

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for TCR2 Therapeutics in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Shi anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.76) for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for TCR2 Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.64) EPS.

Get TCR2 Therapeutics alerts:

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.01.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on TCRR. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.39.

Shares of NASDAQ TCRR opened at $2.98 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.77. The company has a market capitalization of $113.90 million, a P/E ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 2.26. TCR2 Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.36 and a 52-week high of $25.22.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in TCR2 Therapeutics by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,964,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,230,000 after purchasing an additional 27,527 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in TCR2 Therapeutics by 364.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,445,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134,150 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in TCR2 Therapeutics by 1,166.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,229,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132,206 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in TCR2 Therapeutics by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,213,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,327,000 after acquiring an additional 186,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in TCR2 Therapeutics by 360.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 891,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,156,000 after acquiring an additional 698,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

About TCR2 Therapeutics (Get Rating)

TCR2 Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage cell therapy company, which engages in the development of biological drugs and engineering T-cells for cancer therapy. It is also involved in the research and collaboration with academic laboratories and industry partners in the field of T-cell immunology, cell therapy, gene editing, and process development.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TCR2 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCR2 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.