PZ Cussons (LON:PZC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their hold rating on shares of PZ Cussons (LON:PZC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Barclays cut their price objective on PZ Cussons from GBX 300 ($3.95) to GBX 237 ($3.12) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th.

Shares of LON PZC opened at GBX 192.60 ($2.54) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £825.72 million and a PE ratio of -160.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 195.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 207.74. PZ Cussons has a 52-week low of GBX 177.80 ($2.34) and a 52-week high of GBX 279.50 ($3.68). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.64.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a GBX 2.67 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.41%. PZ Cussons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -5.08%.

In other news, insider Kirsty Bashforth acquired 5,210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 192 ($2.53) per share, for a total transaction of £10,003.20 ($13,169.04). Also, insider Jeremy Townsend acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 201 ($2.65) per share, with a total value of £20,100 ($26,461.30). Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 15,261 shares of company stock valued at $3,020,469.

PZ Cussons Plc manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells personal care, home care, food and nutrition, and electrical products in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. The company offers personal and beauty care products, including bar soaps, hand washes, gels, wipes, creams, shower gels, body mist, deodorants, bath infusions, skincare, haircare, and a range of foamburst products under the St.Tropez, Sanctuary Spa, Fudge Professional, Charles Worthington, Fudge Urban, Venus for You, Carex, Imperial Leather, Cussons Baby, Original Source, Premier Cool, Cussons Kids, Bayley's of Bond Street, and Robb brands.

