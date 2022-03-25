Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pyxis Tankers Inc. provides marine transportation. The Company offers transporting refined petroleum products such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, fuel oil as well as other liquid bulk items, including organic chemicals. Pyxis Tankers Inc. is based in Maroussi, Greece. “

Separately, Noble Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Pyxis Tankers in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Shares of PXS opened at $0.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.63 million, a PE ratio of -1.91 and a beta of -0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Pyxis Tankers has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.65.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Warberg Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pyxis Tankers by 100.0% in the third quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Pyxis Tankers by 138.3% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 98,503 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 57,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Pyxis Tankers by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 388,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 120,800 shares during the last quarter. 61.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pyxis Tankers Inc operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector in the United States. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals.

