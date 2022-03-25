Public Joint-Stock Company PhosAgro (OTCMKTS:PHOJY) Short Interest Update

Public Joint-Stock Company PhosAgro (OTCMKTS:PHOJY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 99.7% from the February 28th total of 314,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Public Joint-Stock Company PhosAgro from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, January 17th.

Shares of PHOJY remained flat at $$22.09 during midday trading on Friday. Public Joint-Stock Company PhosAgro has a twelve month low of $5.65 and a twelve month high of $26.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.64.

PhosAgro PJSC is a holding company, which engages in the production and supply of mineral fertilizers, phosphate rock, monocalcium feed phosphate, ammophose and diammonium phosphates, apatite concentrate, and nepheline concentrate. The company operates through the following segments: Phosphate-Based Products and Nitrogen-Based Products.

