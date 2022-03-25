Prudential plc (LON:PRU) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Prudential plc (LON:PRU – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,706.90 ($22.47).

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PRU. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 1,550 ($20.41) target price on Prudential in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,761 ($23.18) price objective on Prudential in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,719 ($22.63) price target on shares of Prudential in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,590 ($20.93) price objective on Prudential in a report on Friday, March 18th.

In related news, insider Amy Yip acquired 7,291 shares of Prudential stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 988 ($13.01) per share, with a total value of £72,035.08 ($94,832.91).

PRU traded down GBX 10.88 ($0.14) on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,082 ($14.24). The company had a trading volume of 3,854,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,442,643. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.77, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of £29.72 billion and a P/E ratio of -18.15. Prudential has a fifty-two week low of GBX 976 ($12.85) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,598.50 ($21.04). The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,166.82 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,316.17.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Prudential’s previous dividend of $0.05. This represents a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Prudential’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.27%.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, the United States, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; mutual funds; life insurance; property and casualty insurance; and group insurance.

