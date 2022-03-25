Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Receives $109.87 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $111.00.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PRU. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company.

In other news, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 93,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $10,328,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 18,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.47, for a total transaction of $2,225,330.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 229,876 shares of company stock valued at $26,252,840 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 5,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.27% of the company’s stock.

PRU stock traded up $2.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $119.16. 1,613,811 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,195,708. The company has a market cap of $44.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.14, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.53. Prudential Financial has a 52-week low of $87.84 and a 52-week high of $124.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $113.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.79. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $13.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial will post 12.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. This is a positive change from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.73%.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

See Also

