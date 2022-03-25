PROS (NYSE:PRO) Price Target Cut to $45.00

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of PROS from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PROS from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PROS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Get PROS alerts:

NYSE:PRO opened at $32.07 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.52 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.80. PROS has a twelve month low of $23.08 and a twelve month high of $50.90.

PROS ( NYSE:PRO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $64.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.84 million. PROS had a negative net margin of 32.30% and a negative return on equity of 316.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. On average, analysts predict that PROS will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.92, for a total value of $139,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 2,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.79, for a total transaction of $70,691.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 99,262 shares of company stock worth $3,006,267. Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRO. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of PROS during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of PROS during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of PROS by 326.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,069 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of PROS during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of PROS by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,573 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the last quarter.

About PROS (Get Rating)

PROS Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy. Its solutions selling, pricing, and revenue management leverage artificial intelligence (AI), self-learning and automation to ensure that every transactional experience is fast, frictionless and personalized for every shopper, supporting both business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) companies across industry verticals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PROS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.