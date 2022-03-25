Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) PT Raised to $44.00

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) had its price target increased by SVB Leerink from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Privia Health Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Privia Health Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.56.

PRVA opened at $25.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.57. Privia Health Group has a 52-week low of $18.93 and a 52-week high of $50.77.

Privia Health Group ( NASDAQ:PRVA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Privia Health Group will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David Mountcastle sold 16,391 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.53, for a total value of $418,462.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Thomas Bartrum sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total transaction of $253,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,679 shares of company stock valued at $1,309,915 over the last three months.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Privia Health Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Privia Health Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Privia Health Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Privia Health Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Privia Health Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 53.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a physician practice management and population health technology company in the United States. The company comprises regional medical groups, accountable care organizations, and specialty verticals. It offers technology and population health tools to enhance independent providers' workflows; management service organization that enables providers to reduce administrative work focus on their patients; single-TIN medical group that facilitates payer negotiation, clinical integration and alignment of financial incentives; physician-led accountable care organization, which engages patients, reduces inappropriate utilization, and enhances coordination and patient quality metrics to drive value-based care and transform the healthcare delivery system; and network for purchasers and payers.

