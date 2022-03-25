Private Ocean LLC Sells 609 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Private Ocean LLC decreased its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 40.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 900 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 609 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CSX. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of CSX by 165.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,695,661 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $214,798,000 after acquiring an additional 4,169,640 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in CSX by 253.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,625,711 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,152,000 after buying an additional 1,165,358 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CSX by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 8,370 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its position in shares of CSX by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 25,260 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 2,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. increased its stake in CSX by 19.1% in the third quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 27,720 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 4,440 shares during the period. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded CSX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of CSX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of CSX from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on CSX from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CSX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.55.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $36.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.73. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $29.49 and a 52-week high of $38.63. The stock has a market cap of $80.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.83, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.22.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 30.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is 23.81%.

CSX Profile (Get Rating)

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.