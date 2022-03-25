Private Ocean LLC Has $74,000 Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Private Ocean LLC decreased its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 510 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WMT. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Walmart by 360.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 253 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC increased its position in Walmart by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 312 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its position in Walmart by 513.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,167,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total transaction of $159,004,374.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.07, for a total value of $1,330,675.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,018,927 shares of company stock valued at $278,366,489. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $142.83 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.01 and a 12-month high of $152.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $396.19 billion, a PE ratio of 29.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $139.67 and a 200 day moving average of $142.12.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $152.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.90%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WMT. UBS Group set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.09.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

