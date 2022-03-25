Private Ocean LLC Has $56,000 Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Private Ocean LLC increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 105.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,076 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $56,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 1,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Siguler Guff Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 96.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 248.3% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. 35.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Palantir Technologies from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded Palantir Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Palantir Technologies from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.67.

In other news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 194,817 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total value of $2,068,956.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 36,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $438,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 376,756 shares of company stock worth $4,462,118. 17.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock opened at $13.39 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $9.74 and a one year high of $29.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.59 and its 200 day moving average is $18.98. The firm has a market cap of $27.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.59 and a beta of 5.73.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a positive return on equity of 14.65%. The business had revenue of $432.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

