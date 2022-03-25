Private Ocean LLC Acquires 318 Shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR)

Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) by 55.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 890 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 318 shares during the quarter. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in New Relic were worth $98,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NEWR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of New Relic by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of New Relic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $618,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of New Relic by 94,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,788 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 3,784 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of New Relic by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 54,916 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,678,000 after purchasing an additional 6,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New Relic by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 60,253 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,035,000 after purchasing an additional 16,141 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

In other New Relic news, CEO William Staples sold 2,535 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total value of $179,782.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.49, for a total transaction of $3,194,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,843 shares of company stock valued at $6,122,328. 22.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NEWR stock opened at $67.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.84 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.72 and its 200 day moving average is $88.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. New Relic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.52 and a 52-week high of $129.70.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $203.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.44 million. New Relic had a negative net margin of 34.10% and a negative return on equity of 68.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.75) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that New Relic, Inc. will post -3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NEWR has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of New Relic from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of New Relic from $100.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Relic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of New Relic from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.22.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform for engineers to plan, build, deploy, and operate software worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

