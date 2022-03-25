Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.64 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) will report sales of $3.64 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Principal Financial Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.27 billion to $3.87 billion. Principal Financial Group posted sales of $3.11 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Principal Financial Group will report full-year sales of $13.83 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.91 billion to $14.58 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $13.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.56 billion to $14.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Principal Financial Group.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.20. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 11.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share.

PFG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $71.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.08.

Principal Financial Group stock opened at $71.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.52. Principal Financial Group has a 12-month low of $57.47 and a 12-month high of $80.36.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is 40.83%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hudock Inc. lifted its position in Principal Financial Group by 201.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in Principal Financial Group by 105.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Principal Financial Group by 129.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

