Prime People (LON:PRP) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $68.00

Prime People Plc (LON:PRP – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 68 ($0.90) and traded as low as GBX 63 ($0.83). Prime People shares last traded at GBX 67 ($0.88), with a volume of 101,325 shares changing hands.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.17, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 70.26. The company has a market cap of £8.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98.
Prime People Company Profile (LON:PRP)
