Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Premier from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.17.

NASDAQ:PINC opened at $35.51 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.75 and a 200 day moving average of $38.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.31. Premier has a 1-year low of $32.57 and a 1-year high of $42.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Premier ( NASDAQ:PINC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $379.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.71 million. Premier had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 17.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Premier will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Premier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.61%.

In other Premier news, insider Leigh Anderson sold 22,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.15, for a total value of $942,911.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Premier during the fourth quarter valued at $47,599,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Premier by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 4,862 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Premier during the fourth quarter valued at $427,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Premier by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 384,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,850,000 after purchasing an additional 30,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Premier during the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Premier

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding.

