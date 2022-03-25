Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) Receives $18.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DTIL. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Precision BioSciences from $12.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Precision BioSciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research report on Sunday, December 12th.

Get Precision BioSciences alerts:

NASDAQ:DTIL opened at $3.31 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.26 and its 200-day moving average is $7.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a current ratio of 4.50. Precision BioSciences has a 52 week low of $2.57 and a 52 week high of $14.38. The firm has a market cap of $202.04 million, a P/E ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 1.71.

In other news, CFO John Alexander Kelly purchased 16,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.08 per share, for a total transaction of $51,365.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 13.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Precision BioSciences by 281.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 265,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,320,000 after purchasing an additional 195,743 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Precision BioSciences by 6.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 317,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,979,000 after acquiring an additional 18,881 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Precision BioSciences by 40.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 755,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,466,000 after buying an additional 217,651 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Precision BioSciences by 234.9% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 37,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 26,097 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Precision BioSciences by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 53,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 7,455 shares during the period. 50.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Precision BioSciences (Get Rating)

Precision BioSciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of genome editing technologies. It operates through the Therapeutics and Food segments. The Therapeutics segment focuses on the development of products in the field of immuno-oncology and of novel products outside immuno-oncology to treat human diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Precision BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.