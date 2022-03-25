PrairieSky Royalty (OTCMKTS:PREKF) PT Raised to C$21.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

PrairieSky Royalty (OTCMKTS:PREKF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$18.50 to C$22.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PREKF opened at $13.86 on Wednesday. PrairieSky Royalty has a 12-month low of $8.30 and a 12-month high of $14.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.04 and its 200 day moving average is $11.96.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. engages in the acquisition and management of royalty lands, in order to generate significant free cash flow through indirect third-party oil and gas investments. It offers its owned portfolio of royalty lands in Canada. The company was founded on November 27, 2013 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

