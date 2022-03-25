PPL (NYSE:PPL) PT Raised to $31.00

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

PPL has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PPL from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised PPL from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and cut their price target for the company from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research raised PPL from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on PPL from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded PPL from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.10.

NYSE:PPL opened at $27.33 on Tuesday. PPL has a 1-year low of $25.26 and a 1-year high of $30.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.10 billion, a PE ratio of -14.31 and a beta of 0.77.

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.08). PPL had a negative net margin of 25.59% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that PPL will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -41.88%.

In other PPL news, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 29,624 shares of PPL stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total value of $875,389.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Gregory N. Dudkin sold 5,432 shares of PPL stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total value of $159,103.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 23.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,208,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $117,698,000 after purchasing an additional 799,735 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 59.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,304 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 86.7% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPL during the third quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 1.1% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 95,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the two reportable segments: Kentucky Regulated & Pennsylvania Regulated. The Kentucky Regulated segment consists of LKE’s regulated electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company as well as regulated distribution and sale of natural gas of Louisville Gas and Electric Company.

