PowerShares Global Funds Ireland Public Limited Company – PowerShares EQQQ Nasdaq-100 UCITS ETF (LON:EQQQ) Share Price Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $27,648.50

PowerShares Global Funds Ireland Public Limited Company – PowerShares EQQQ Nasdaq-100 UCITS ETF (LON:EQQQ – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $27,648.50 and traded as low as $26,821.00. PowerShares Global Funds Ireland Public Limited Company – PowerShares EQQQ Nasdaq-100 UCITS ETF shares last traded at $27,082.00, with a volume of 21,575 shares.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $26,098.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27,644.53.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PowerShares Global Funds Ireland Public Limited Company - PowerShares EQQQ Nasdaq-100 UCITS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerShares Global Funds Ireland Public Limited Company - PowerShares EQQQ Nasdaq-100 UCITS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.