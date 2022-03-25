Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Posted by on Mar 25th, 2022

Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDFGet Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.57.

Several equities analysts have commented on PWCDF shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$48.50 to C$48.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th.

PWCDF stock opened at $30.99 on Friday. Power Co. of Canada has a 52-week low of $25.08 and a 52-week high of $35.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.90.

Power Co. of Canada Company Profile (Get Rating)

Power Corp. of Canada is a management and holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services; asset management; and sustainable and renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL. The Lifeco segment offers life and health insurance, retirement, and investment management services, and involves in the asset management and reinsurance businesses.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF)

Receive News & Ratings for Power Co. of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Co. of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.