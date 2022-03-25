Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.57.

Several equities analysts have commented on PWCDF shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$48.50 to C$48.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th.

PWCDF stock opened at $30.99 on Friday. Power Co. of Canada has a 52-week low of $25.08 and a 52-week high of $35.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.90.

Power Corp. of Canada is a management and holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services; asset management; and sustainable and renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL. The Lifeco segment offers life and health insurance, retirement, and investment management services, and involves in the asset management and reinsurance businesses.

