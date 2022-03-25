Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.68 Billion

Analysts predict that Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) will post sales of $1.68 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Post’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.73 billion and the lowest is $1.65 billion. Post posted sales of $1.48 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Post will report full-year sales of $6.90 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.82 billion to $6.97 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $7.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.14 billion to $7.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Post.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Post had a return on equity of 4.58% and a net margin of 1.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Post from $128.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Post from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $120.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Post from $132.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Post from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.17.

NYSE:POST traded down $0.99 on Friday, reaching $64.78. 1,059,218 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 735,755. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.63. Post has a 12 month low of $62.83 and a 12 month high of $78.88. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 73.61 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89.

In other Post news, Director Thomas C. Erb bought 1,500 shares of Post stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $105.38 per share, for a total transaction of $158,070.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Post in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,221,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Post by 173.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Post by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,786,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,617,000 after buying an additional 95,320 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Post by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 114,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,929,000 after buying an additional 3,967 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Post by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company. The firm engages in the operation of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, food service, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail and BellRing Brands.

