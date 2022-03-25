POSCO (NYSE:PKX) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of POSCO (NYSE:PKX – Get Rating) by 43.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,358 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in POSCO were worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of POSCO during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of POSCO in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of POSCO by 1,346.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of POSCO by 253.2% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of POSCO in the 3rd quarter worth $95,000.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded POSCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th.

Shares of NYSE PKX opened at $62.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.29. POSCO has a 52-week low of $54.20 and a 52-week high of $92.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.00.

POSCO (NYSE:PKX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. POSCO had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The firm had revenue of $18.03 billion for the quarter.

About POSCO

POSCO engages in the production of steel products. It operates through the following divisions: Steel, Engineering & Construction and Trading. The Steel division produces cold rolled, hot rolled and stain less steel products, plates, wire rods and silicon steel sheets. The Engineering & Construction division engages in the planning, designing and construction of industrial plants, civil engineering projects, commercial and residential buildings.

