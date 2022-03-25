POSCO (NYSE:PKX) Shares Gap Up to $60.43

Shares of POSCO (NYSE:PKX – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $60.43, but opened at $62.00. POSCO shares last traded at $62.47, with a volume of 457 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded POSCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.29. The company has a market capitalization of $21.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.00.

POSCO ( NYSE:PKX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter. POSCO had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 8.70%. The company had revenue of $18.03 billion during the quarter.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of POSCO by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in POSCO by 185.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,785 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 10,255 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in POSCO by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 81,286 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,606,000 after acquiring an additional 11,581 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in POSCO by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in POSCO during the 3rd quarter worth $127,000.

POSCO Company Profile (NYSE:PKX)

POSCO engages in the production of steel products. It operates through the following divisions: Steel, Engineering & Construction and Trading. The Steel division produces cold rolled, hot rolled and stain less steel products, plates, wire rods and silicon steel sheets. The Engineering & Construction division engages in the planning, designing and construction of industrial plants, civil engineering projects, commercial and residential buildings.

