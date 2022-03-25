PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.60-2.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.67. PNM Resources also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.450-$2.450 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on PNM. StockNews.com downgraded PNM Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on PNM Resources from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised PNM Resources from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on PNM Resources from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.33.

Get PNM Resources alerts:

Shares of PNM traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.72. The stock had a trading volume of 27,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 706,359. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.10. PNM Resources has a twelve month low of $43.84 and a twelve month high of $50.11. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

PNM Resources ( NYSE:PNM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 11.24%. Analysts forecast that PNM Resources will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.347 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 61.23%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of PNM Resources by 528.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 869,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,637,000 after acquiring an additional 730,636 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in PNM Resources by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,543,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $480,889,000 after purchasing an additional 537,749 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in PNM Resources by 883.3% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 111,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,072,000 after purchasing an additional 99,882 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in PNM Resources by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 628,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,666,000 after purchasing an additional 41,495 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in PNM Resources by 561.3% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 38,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 32,579 shares during the period. 85.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PNM Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PNM Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNM Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.