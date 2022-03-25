PlayGame (PXG) Tops One Day Volume of $39,725.00

PlayGame (PXG) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 24th. PlayGame has a total market capitalization of $645,241.89 and $39,725.00 worth of PlayGame was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PlayGame has traded down 4.9% against the dollar. One PlayGame coin can now be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002277 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003702 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002274 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.01 or 0.00036416 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.95 or 0.00113633 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PlayGame Profile

PlayGame (CRYPTO:PXG) is a coin. PlayGame’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,875,000 coins. PlayGame’s official Twitter account is @playgame_pxg and its Facebook page is accessible here . PlayGame’s official message board is medium.com/playgame-pxg . The official website for PlayGame is its.playgame.com

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayGame Token is an ERC20 cryptocurrency token with smart contract platform enabling game publishers, developers and communities to monetize directly from cryptocurrency crowds all over the world. The platform SDK will enable any game publisher or developer to implement their own token economy in their games. Enabling all games to have features like rewarding loyal users with tokens, implement pool prize on multiplayer games, tournaments and many more. “

